Why Sam Left Middle-Earth At The End Of The Lord Of The Rings

Whether you watch the movie or read the book, "The Return of the King" ends with Sam returning home to Bag End after watching Frodo sail into the West with Bilbo. What you don't see is that later in life, Sam leaves Middle-earth, too, heading West to join Frodo. The appendices of "The Return of the King" explain how "Samwise passed the Towers, and went to the Grey Havens, and passed over Sea, last of the Ring-bearers."

The reason Sam follows in Frodo's footsteps later on isn't explicitly stated. Instead, Tolkien hints at it in a few places. The first and most obvious factor is the Ring-bearer angle. In the movie, Sam (Sean Astin) keeps the Ring on its chain when he saves it after Shelob stings Frodo (Elijah Wood). In the book, he goes even further by putting it on for a while before giving it back. This literal Ring-bearing work qualifies him for a unique retirement plan, one typically reserved for Elves.

Frodo, Bilbo, and Sam are all influenced in their own ways by the Ring. Tolkien repeatedly talks about the trio heading to the West to heal from the deep scars that the trinket left on them. In a September 1954 letter, he even said that while the Undying Lands in the West are for immortals, there are always exceptions, adding, "and so certain 'mortals', who have played some great part in Elvish affairs, may pass with the Elves to Elvenhome. Thus Frodo (by the express gift of Arwen) and Bilbo, and eventually Sam (as adumbrated by Frodo)."