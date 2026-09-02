5 HBO TV Shows Way Better Than Lanterns

By all accounts, "Lanterns" is ... a pretty good show! Dominic Griffin right here at Looper called "Lanterns" the "mystery thriller the DCU needs," and as DC Comics follows in the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and builds up its small-screen offerings, the future is looking bright as DC Studio's head honcho James Gunn keeps producing legitimately solid content. Alongside "Peacemaker" — another DCU show on HBO — "Lanterns" zeroes in on a particular DC Comics hero, but one that's been constantly maligned over the years. (We're looking at you, Ryan Reynolds, the foremost Green Lantern hater.)

That's right: "Lanterns," true to its title, focuses on the Green Lantern Corps, made up of intergalactic peacekeepers bearing magical ringers, and specifically centers around two Lanterns. Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan, who's hoping to retire from the Corps and is training a new lantern, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, as his replacement. Together, the two men team up to investigate a murder, which turns out to have more to dow ith the wider galaxy than they initially anticipated.

With all of that said, "Lanterns" is good ... but HBO has aired so many incredible drama shows throughout the years, and some are still producing new seasons every year or two. Open up HBO Max, check out "Lanterns," and then stack it against these five HBO originals, which just might be even better than "Lanterns."