Lanterns Completely Changes John Stewart's DC Comics Origin Story

Introduced in "Green Lantern" Vol. 2 #87 in December 1971, John Stewart was initially depicted as the only son to a single mother, a budding architect who was chosen by the Guardians of the Universe to be Hal Jordan's backup after Guy Gardner was injured in action. John and Hal had the same testy dynamic we've seen in this series, with John's first mission of protecting a racist politician from an assassination attempt initially going as badly as you'd expect when entrusted to a Civil Rights activist. Hal was quickly won over when John proved it was staged to suit a right-wing agenda.

The character's origin was rebooted twice during DC's New Earth period, with the post "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and post "Zero Hour" iterations both having more tortured childhoods. The latter version's father was an alcoholic who abused his wife regularly. In both cases, he had a far closer relationship with his Aunt Loretta (not depicted in this series so far). It was her who motivated him to become an activist and architect, in the latter origin because he stole her car to joyride at 15 and crashed into a drunk-driver, affirming that he wanted to change and do good.

"Lanterns" lifts more from the 2011 comics reboot, in which John's a former marine (something that was introduced in the animated series "Justice League Unlimited" before being slowly incorporated into the comics by Geoff Johns in the late '00s). Here, his childhood is different once again: He was constantly in trouble with the police and had a little sister who died young. Nobody in his life was aware of his destiny, and although the Guardians kept an eye on him, they put him through a heroic test rather than an unconventional job interview like in the series. While many of his traits from the comics are present in "Lanterns," DCU John had a very different childhood to any incarnation we've previously seen.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.