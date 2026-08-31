Lanterns Episode 3 Introduces The Power Ring's Strangest Weakness

Contains spoilers for "Lanterns" Season 1, Episode 3 — "OutKast"

As "Lanterns" has established, the Green Lantern Corps keeps the peace in the galaxy with power rings granted by the Guardians of the Universe. However, "Lanterns" Season 1, Episode 3 also confirms that there seems to be a hitch in this particular operation — at least, when it comes to planet Earth and its denizens. Without putting too fine a point on it, it appears that the Green Lantern rings tend to favor human carriers who aren't very nice.

Ever since the perfectly awful Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) appeared in "Superman," it's easy to ask: Who in the universe gave this guy a ring? "Lanterns" Season 1, Episode 3 offers an explanation, and it doesn't make either Guy or Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) look very good. In fact, it appears that the DCU Green Lantern rings have a glaring, but fun weakness of recruiting gigantic jerks from the human species.

A Guardian of the Universe (Laura Linney) explicitly tells John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) that the rings act weird with humans, choosing hosts tha are not necessarily ideal. This is why Jordan has been admonished multiple times for using his powers to meddle with human affairs. The Guardians seek to replace him with someone better — namely John, whose parents were effectively instructed to train him into Lanternhood since he was a child. This is a first-time procedure, and a direct counter-measure to the ring's unique malfunction.