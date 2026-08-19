Lanterns: The Guardians Of The Universe Explained
Contains spoilers for "Lanterns" Season 1, Episode 1
Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) make a formidable, but deeply dysfunctional buddy cop duo on "Lanterns," HBO's new DC Universe show about a Green Lantern and his trainee. In the detective/superhero show hybrid, Hal and John head out to investigate a spate of bloodshed in a small town that turns out to be alien-related.
Of course, their investigation would be cut short if it wasn't for Hal's power ring, which he wields as Earth's first Green Lantern. We also get some interesting lore drops, including the reveal of the people who supervise the Green Lantern Corps: The Guardians of the Universe.
Since a Green Lantern ring is already almost unfathomably powerful, the existence of the Guardians poses the question: what kind of entities are these folks who stand above the Green Lantern Corps? Let's take a closer look at the Guardians of the Universe, and the role they play in the comics.
The Guardians of the Universe live up to their moniker
The Guardians of the Universe — or the "big blue b******s," as Hal Jordan puts it — are kind of a huge deal in the DC comics, and there's every reason to believe the same will be true about them in the DC Universe. They're immortals from the planet Maltus, they've been around since the universe got its start, and they have a keen interest in trying to cull chaos and maintain order the best they can.
The history of the Green Lantern Corps is lengthy, but it's just the latest of the Guardians' many attempts to peacekeep the universe. Before this, they've policed the galaxies, captured dangerous entities, and even fought wars themselves. They've also experimented with a failed, robotic peacekeeping force known as the Manhunters, as well as a gun-toting space cop team known as the Halla's. They're also subject to internal conflicts, which has led to more than one splinter faction with their own interests.
While the Green Lantern Corps isn't perfect, the Green Lanterns of Earth alone prove that they can be extremely heroic and formidable. It will be interesting to see, however, whether "Lanterns" will delve deeper into the history of the Guardians, and whether representatives of this elusive group will turn up on Earth in future episodes of HBO's Green Lantern series.