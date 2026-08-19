Lanterns: The Guardians Of The Universe Explained

Contains spoilers for "Lanterns" Season 1, Episode 1

Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) make a formidable, but deeply dysfunctional buddy cop duo on "Lanterns," HBO's new DC Universe show about a Green Lantern and his trainee. In the detective/superhero show hybrid, Hal and John head out to investigate a spate of bloodshed in a small town that turns out to be alien-related.

Of course, their investigation would be cut short if it wasn't for Hal's power ring, which he wields as Earth's first Green Lantern. We also get some interesting lore drops, including the reveal of the people who supervise the Green Lantern Corps: The Guardians of the Universe.

Since a Green Lantern ring is already almost unfathomably powerful, the existence of the Guardians poses the question: what kind of entities are these folks who stand above the Green Lantern Corps? Let's take a closer look at the Guardians of the Universe, and the role they play in the comics.