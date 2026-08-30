All 4 How To Train Your Dragon Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

2010's "How to Train Your Dragon" is one of those instances where the film adaptation has overshadowed its source material. Its origins stemmed from Cressida Cowell's book series of the same name. All 12 books act as memoirs from the perspective of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, in which the older Viking chronicles his adventures in taming dragons as a kid. After DreamWorks Animation spent years trying to faithfully adapt these stories, "Lilo & Stitch" directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois were brought in to make something more narratively compelling for the big screen.

Their reshuffling resulted in "How to Train Your Dragon" earning nearly $500 million, two Oscar nominations, and its place as one of DreamWorks' best animated films period. Any list of the best movies about dragons would be incomplete without it. Since then, the film has expanded into a multimedia franchise consisting of two animated sequels, three animated television shows, comics, a stage show, an entire theme park land and, as the cycle often goes, a live-action remake (along with a sequel to the remake on the way next summer). People just can't get enough of Hiccup, Toothless, and all the other inhabitants of Berk, as indicated by the glowing reception of all four films.

With that said, every How to Train Your Dragon movie has to be ranked into some kind of order, and we're going to do so by nature of which movies were most successful at telling their stories.