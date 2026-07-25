5 Disney Live-Action Remakes That Are Way Better Than Moana

Remakes aren't an inherently bad idea. The best ones bring a fresh perspective to improve upon the original story, or at least lends itself to another filmmaker's sensibilities. But the worst take a copy/paste approach, while aesthetically and narratively neutering what made the original work. The latter is a predicament that Disney runs into all too often with its live-action remakes of its animated classics. 2026's "Moana" is the latest offender of this, shamelessly regurgitating the colorful 2016 coming-of-age animated adventure as a drab and lifeless cash-in with no identity.

Many of the Disney remakes heavily lean on the iconographies of their animated counterparts instead of coming up with a fresh take. But with four of these live-action reimaginings having broken beyond the $1 billion mark, there's no real incentive to stop when audiences keep showing up. However, Thomas Kail's "Moana" can't even play the nostalgia angle considering the original film is less than a decade old, which was a major contributor to the remake bombing at the box office.

Every now and then, however, a Disney remake will take on a life of its own by going in a new direction. It's slim pickings, but they're definitely out there. Let's offset some of this negativity by focusing on five live-action Disney remakes (all of which are streaming on Disney+) that are actually pretty good movies.