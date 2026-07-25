5 Disney Live-Action Remakes That Are Way Better Than Moana
Remakes aren't an inherently bad idea. The best ones bring a fresh perspective to improve upon the original story, or at least lends itself to another filmmaker's sensibilities. But the worst take a copy/paste approach, while aesthetically and narratively neutering what made the original work. The latter is a predicament that Disney runs into all too often with its live-action remakes of its animated classics. 2026's "Moana" is the latest offender of this, shamelessly regurgitating the colorful 2016 coming-of-age animated adventure as a drab and lifeless cash-in with no identity.
Many of the Disney remakes heavily lean on the iconographies of their animated counterparts instead of coming up with a fresh take. But with four of these live-action reimaginings having broken beyond the $1 billion mark, there's no real incentive to stop when audiences keep showing up. However, Thomas Kail's "Moana" can't even play the nostalgia angle considering the original film is less than a decade old, which was a major contributor to the remake bombing at the box office.
Every now and then, however, a Disney remake will take on a life of its own by going in a new direction. It's slim pickings, but they're definitely out there. Let's offset some of this negativity by focusing on five live-action Disney remakes (all of which are streaming on Disney+) that are actually pretty good movies.
101 Dalmatians
Stephen Herek's "101 Dalmatians" often gets left out of the conversations surrounding Disney's live-action remakes considering it's over a decade removed from the onslaught that launched in the 2010s. Nearly 30 years later, the 1996 film has held up significantly as a welcome companion piece to the beloved 1961 "One Hundred and One Dalmatians." The story largely remains the same with dalmatians Pongo and Perdita bringing their human owners Roger (Jeff Daniels) and Anita (Joely Richardson) together, with the key difference being that the dogs don't talk. There are prolonged sequences throughout the second half of trained animals/animatronics conveying personality through physical performances, and it works much better than you would expect.
"101 Dalmatians" is one of Disney's best-looking live-action movies too, bolstered by "Aliens" cinematographer Adrian Biddle and Assherton Gorton's gothic production design. John Hughes' screenplay sticks to the animated film except for when it turns into animal "Home Alone" in the back half. One of its best elements is the prevalent sense of danger throughout, with the sinister taxidermist Skinner (John Shrapnel) serving as a reminder of what these puppies are in for.
The glue to the whole foundation, however, is Glenn Close, who plays the deliciously evil Cruella de Vil as a Prada meets Norma Desmond from "Sunset Boulevard" type. Rather than playing a fur-obsessed weirdo surrounded by smoke, her Cruella is a temperamental, yet uncomfortably fabulous fashion mogul whose array of clothes bring chic to such a terrifying villain.
Cinderella (2015)
No list of the most memorable animated Disney movies is complete without "Cinderella," the 1950 adaptation of the Charles Perrault fairy tale in which the titular character is trapped in a life of servitude before being able to attend the royal ball with the assistance of her fairy godmother.
The 2015 film doesn't seek to copy the original, so much as reimagine it. Here, our belle of the ball is named Ella (Lily James), with the cinder portion emanating as a cruel nickname by her stepsisters Drisella (Sophie McShera) and Anastasia (Holliday Grainger). Ella is still under the domain of Lady Tremaine (Cate Blanchett) following her wealthy father's demise, but demonstrates considerably more agency.
James' Ella is a delightful interpretation of the Disney princess, with her worth going far beyond garnering the attention of a handsome prince. Even that tie is made all the more impactful on account of Richard Madden as the suave, yet humble Prince Kit. The two get to know one another beforehand, making their eventual reunion at the ball deeply satisfying. Getting Kenneth Branagh to bring some of that lavish Shakespeare energy to "Cinderella" is a no-brainer, as it's aesthetically washed in sparkling vibrant colors. Expanding the story to give more depth and humanity to these characters, "Cinderella" remains one of the best live-action Disney remakes.
Pete's Dragon (2016)
There's a sick curiosity to see how Disney would direct remake of "Pete's Dragon" considering the 1977 live-action/animated hybrid musical is such a strange beast. While a beloved cult classic, the material seems out of place in a contemporary context. Here, director David Lowery wisely maintains certain elements of the late '70s oddity (namely the boy and his dragon story) before going in a completely different direction.
His "Pete's Dragon" remains a period piece, albeit taking place in the early '80s. In the wake of a car accident that kills his parents, a child named Pete (Oakes Fegley) takes shelter in the woods where he meets a green furry dragon he calls Elliott. After six years in the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, Pete is finally discovered by the local townsfolk who seek to understand how he got there, and how they can capture his best friend.
While many movies attempt to recapture the feeling of an Amblin production, Lowery's tender adaptation actually succeeds because he refuses to let '80s pastiche get in the way. The absence of modern technology imbues the legend of a dragon living in this towns backyard with wonder and mystery, as demonstrated through the tales of Robert Redford's touching Mr. Meachum. This "Pete's Dragon" also isn't afraid to explore melancholy territory, making the sentimentality feel much more earned. It's the rare case of a remake that's much better than the original.
Christopher Robin
A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard's "Winnie-the-Pooh" stories took on a whole new life when Disney licensed them in 1961, which led to a multimedia empire. Consisting of a series of short films throughout the '60s and '70s, "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh" is still the definitive movie about the animal residents of the Hundred Acre Wood. Disney attempted a spiritual remake with 2011's "Winnie-the-Pooh," yet it largely seems to have been forgotten. The mouse tried reviving the series about seven years later with Marc Forster's surprisingly delightful "Christopher Robin."
This 2018 fantasy film that no one talks about anymore sees Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) with a family after leaving his Hundred Acre Wood adventures behind all those decades ago. His work responsibilities, however, has distanced himself from wife Evelyn (Hayley Atwell) and daughter Madeline (Bronte Carmichael). It's around this time when Pooh (Jim Cummings) stumbles into the real world with the intent of getting Christopher Robin to help him find his friends.
Despite the gloomy aesthetic, "Christopher Robin" succeeds as a sweet reminder of retaining a sense of imagination into your adult years, with McGregor holding true to the balance of being stunted by adult responsibilities. The real show stopper is Cummings' achingly warm and hilarious vocal performance. Brad Garrett's Eeyore is just as perfect. Forster's decision to have the Hundred Acre Wood characters represented as stuffed animals evokes the likes of Spike Jonze's "Where the Wild Things Are" with that trademark Disney magic.
Cruella
Everything about "Cruella" sounds like a recipe for disaster. Where's the appeal in reimagining a puppy killer as a misunderstood fashion creative? As it turns out, the winning recipe is to take some cheeky jabs at the weird concept and just have fun with it. After building a life with thieves Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser), Estella (Emma Stone) is given the chance to design clothes with a drunken department store setup catching the eye of the Baroness (Emma Thompson). With her narcissistic boss showing her true colors in the workplace, Estella uses her Cruella alter ego to show her up every chance she gets.
As far as "The Devil Wears Prada" meets "Joker" goes, "Cruella" is surprisingly not as bad as that combination would have you believe. At a certain point, you know that the flick isn't going to have Stone turning into a dog killer, so you ease into watching her tear down the authoritarian Thompson. It's worth seeking out for Jenny Beaven's eye-popping array of costumes alone.
While "Cruella" isn't technically a remake of "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," there's enough elements it reinterprets, including showing Roger (Kayvan Novak) and Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) prior to the acquisition of their spotted puppies. To be fair, it's the worst stuff in the movie, largely feeling shoehorned within a story that doesn't call for prequel ties. Thankfully, there's enough original faux-punk rock charm to keep things interesting.