5 Netflix Shows Way Better Than Tires

The best canceled Netflix shows were all wiped out far too early. The streamer's emphasis on giving programs tragically brief runs means that it is littered with some of the best one-season TV shows of all time. While countless Netflix productions failed to extend beyond their initial batch of episodes, somehow, the Shane Gillis comedy "Tires" has lasted three seasons. It now has as many seasons as Fox's run of "Arrested Development." All of this for a show where Gillis plays Shane Flanagan, a West Chester, Pennsylvania auto-repair worker who makes life miserable for his cousin, Will Jacobs (Steve Gerben).

Gillis isn't a veteran of on-screen scripted acting and that certainly shows throughout "Tires." Largely greeted with shrugs from critics and not really taking off as a source of endless memes or inescapable quotes (possibly because of the innate struggles in launching half-hour comedies in the streaming binge format), "Tires" isn't exactly peak TV comedy. For those scouring Netflix for something that'll make them laugh, it'd be wise to give this rickety television vehicle a pass.

Instead, spend your time, energy, and funny bone on these five Netflix comedies that are superior to "Tires" in every way imaginable. To boot, all of these shows are excellent and acclaimed even when not compared to "Tires," ensuring that trying to stomach Shane Gillis's antics is a waste of time.