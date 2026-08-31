5 Netflix Shows Way Better Than Tires
The best canceled Netflix shows were all wiped out far too early. The streamer's emphasis on giving programs tragically brief runs means that it is littered with some of the best one-season TV shows of all time. While countless Netflix productions failed to extend beyond their initial batch of episodes, somehow, the Shane Gillis comedy "Tires" has lasted three seasons. It now has as many seasons as Fox's run of "Arrested Development." All of this for a show where Gillis plays Shane Flanagan, a West Chester, Pennsylvania auto-repair worker who makes life miserable for his cousin, Will Jacobs (Steve Gerben).
Gillis isn't a veteran of on-screen scripted acting and that certainly shows throughout "Tires." Largely greeted with shrugs from critics and not really taking off as a source of endless memes or inescapable quotes (possibly because of the innate struggles in launching half-hour comedies in the streaming binge format), "Tires" isn't exactly peak TV comedy. For those scouring Netflix for something that'll make them laugh, it'd be wise to give this rickety television vehicle a pass.
Instead, spend your time, energy, and funny bone on these five Netflix comedies that are superior to "Tires" in every way imaginable. To boot, all of these shows are excellent and acclaimed even when not compared to "Tires," ensuring that trying to stomach Shane Gillis's antics is a waste of time.
BoJack Horseman
Any attempts by "Tires" to wring more emotion out of its lead characters is undercut by the inexperience its central actors have handling weighty material. For a Netflix comedy that shatters your heart and makes you giggle, check out "BoJack Horseman," one of the best TV shows from any network or streamer from the 2010s. This production started out as a straightforward Hollywood satire (with the gimmick being that humans and anthropomorphized animals live together), before becoming a much more complicated portrait of the show's titular lead (voiced by Will Arnett) grappling with his destructive tendencies, addictions, and how much he hurts people.
The worst things BoJack ever did on "BoJack Horseman" are unforgettably haunting, while the program's most shattering episodes are equally memorable. "BoJack Horseman" was nothing short of a miracle TV show, a program that used inventive visuals to reflect an Alzheimer's-ridden mind and then do an amusing sight gag of "Tom Hardy (who is a cat)" scribbled on a whiteboard. That impressively realized tone informed audacious episodes (like one underwater installment devoid of dialogue) and gut-wrenching emotional beats.
There's never been a show like "BoJack Horseman," and it reflected an exciting (and, unfortunately, often unrealized today) portrait of the kind of unorthodox programs only Netflix could house. It'd be egregious to spend any time watching "Tires" when the exploits of Todd Sanchez (Aaron Paul) are on the same platform.
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
"Tires" came from Shane Gillis putting up his own money for the show before Netflix stepped in to present it to the world. It's admirable that Gillis so believed in this endeavor, even if the final product wasn't exactly the best thing ever. For a superior Netflix show that was made possible through outside and independent financing, though, TV fanatics should instead check out "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return," the two seasons of this beloved cult show that were made possible by Kickstarter support.
For starters, "The Return" is automatically superior to "Tires" because it stars puppets. Puppets rock, and that's doubly true when those puppets are Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, Cambot, and GPC. To boot, new "Mystery Science Theater 3000" cast members like Jonah Ray, Patton Oswalt, and Felicia Day were a riot. Best of all, many of the Netflix era's greatest chapters are on par with the best "Mystery Science Theater 3000" episodes from the original series. Outings centered on skewering "Mac and Me" and "Cry Wilderness" delivered one major belly-laugh after another. With these installments, the Satellite of Love crew proved they hadn't missed a beat even after decades off the air.
Even on Netflix, the enjoyably homemade, ramshackle ambiance of the original "Mystery Science Theater 3000" endured. This was one streaming era revival that went as divinely as one could hope.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
There's no way you're unaware of the glories of Netflix's sketch comedy "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." Quotes from the best "I Think You Should Leave" sketches have permeated every corner of the internet, as guys dressed in hot dog suits or Patti Harrison rambling about tables becoming common shorthand of expression. The show's primary architect, Tim Robinson, may have started out on "Saturday Night Live," but through three "I Think You Should Leave" seasons, he's crafted a masterpiece of absurdist wit that's surpassed even the greatest segments littering the best "SNL" episodes.
The genius of "I Think You Should Leave" comes from many places, but especially helpful is the show's sketches going into unexpected territory. One segment about Robinson playing a guy who can't stop talking about what a bad person he used to be eventually devolves into a flashback of Robinson's character partying on a beach, staring at a baby in the distance. Another sequence set at a driving school similarly takes viewers on many loops and turns in a short period of time. Unpredictability, precise comic timing, and staggeringly committed performances make "I Think You Should Leave" a comedic masterpiece.
While "Tires" viewers scrounge for any meager laughs during a single episode, just one "I Think You Should Leave" segment will have you in stitches.
Mo
"Tires" stars Shane Gillis as a guy named Shane with a personality very similar to the real-life comedian. It's far from the first time a comedic performer has portrayed someone that's a clear stand-in for themselves. Larry David wrung countless "Curb Your Enthusiasm" seasons out of this concept, ditto Jerry Seinfeld with "Seinfeld." In more modern terms, Ramy Youssef launched his career with the hit Hulu program "Ramy," where he played Ramy Hassan. Then there's the 2020s Netflix comedy "Mo," which starred Mohammed Amer as the program's titular lead, Mohammed "Mo" Najjar.
Like the show's creator, Mo is a Palestinian-American living in Houston, Texas. "Mo" follows him trying to secure citizenship while dealing with personal problems on a daily basis. Right away, "Mo" secured the universal acclaim that eluded "Tires." Critics were enthralled by its nuanced tone as well as the specificity imbued into its characters. Just because "Mo" delivered laughs didn't mean that its creative team was going to phone it in and deliver shallow caricatures. In the process, "Mo" earned a prestigious reputation without sacrificing sizable laughs.
Though it only lasted two seasons, "Mo" proved to be one of Netflix's more acclaimed comedies in recent years. While "Tires" is a more disposable example of a comedian anchoring a TV show as a variation on themselves, "Mo" was one of the best entries in this canon.
Lady Dynamite
Maria Bamford's distinctive comedic voice has many wonderful attributes. One of these qualities, though, is how often pugs crop up in her stand-up performances and anecdotes. These cuddly and squishy critters are always a welcome presence in any pop culture property, from "Men in Black" to "Isle of Dogs." Thankfully, when Bamford got her own Netflix show in the form of "Lady Dynamite," she brought some pugs into the production. That alone makes "Lady Dynamite" a massive improvement over "Tires." That Shane Gillis show doesn't feature pugs, rendering it vastly inferior.
Even beyond its showcase of precious grunting canines, "Lady Dynamite" secured gloriously universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The show received high marks for brilliantly showcasing Bamford's chops as a comedian, while being easily accessible to folks who'd never been exposed to her artistry before. To boot, the depiction of Bamford's mental health struggles also garnered applause. Having Bamford play off of terrific performers like Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Jenny Slate, and Ana Gasteyer likewise delivered plenty of laughs.
"Lady Dynamite" crammed so much into its Netflix run, a feat reflecting its toweringly ambitious nature. Deploying adorable pug shenanigans was just the cherry on top of this engrossing television sundae.