The Marvel Characters You Forgot Transformers Voice Actor Peter Cullen Played

Peter Cullen, whether you were aware of it or not, probably influenced your childhood. Most famously, he was the voice behind Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, but he also lent his talents to "Winnie the Pooh," "Voltron: Defender of the Universe," and "Invincible." But there's plenty you may still not know about the man behind the voice of Optimus Prime, including the fact that he's voiced numerous Marvel characters.

Two Spider-Man cartoons debuted in 1981 — "Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends" and the simply-titled "Spider-Man." These don't exactly rank among the best iterations of Spider-Man, but they were childhood favorites for many. "Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends" saw Peter Cullen debut in the episode "Spidey Goes Hollywood." There, Spider-Man travels to Hollywood to make a movie, but Bruce Banner goes berserk and transforms into the Hulk. Meanwhile, everything goes wrong thanks to Mysterio. Both Hulk and Mysterio are voiced by Cullen, showing off some impressive range. He would also appear in a later episode as Crusher Hogan, a wrestler.

Cullen also lent his voice to the 1981 "Spider-Man" series in various capacities. However, his most notable role is that of Red Skull in the episode "The Capture of Captain America." Red Skull plans on kidnapping Captain America and swapping minds so that he can take over the United States military, but thanks to Spidey, his plan doesn't work out as planned.