The DC Comics Villain You Didn't Realize Tim Curry Played

Tim Curry has tragically died at the age of 80. He leaves behind an impressive body of work, notably playing eccentric characters in "Clue" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." However, later in his career, Curry pivoted to more animation voiceover work, including the villainous Hexxus in "FernGully: The Last Rainforest." He clearly had a knack for bad guys, as evidenced by his turn as G. Gordon Godfrey on "Young Justice."

Curry used his suave, articulate vocals to bring Godfrey to life. He's a news anchor with a substantial distrust of aliens and always blames the Justice League whenever something catastrophic happens on Earth. However, we learn later on that he's actually working for Darkseid (Michael-Leon Wooley). That shouldn't surprise comics fans, as Godfrey is based on one of Jack Kirby's creations, Glorious Godfrey. Even in the comics, he's a propagandist who attempts to turn public sentiment against superheroes.

Curry voiced the character in Season 2 of "Young Justice," but he was replaced with James Arnold Taylor in the 3rd season. This was due to Curry experiencing a stroke during that time that severely limited his work. Both gave an appropriate amount of menace to Godfrey. Many supervillains are larger than life, but Godfrey using the news to sow discord hits far closer to home than it should.