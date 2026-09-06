5 Simpsons Episodes That Will Leave You Nostalgic For The '90s

"The Simpsons" has long surpassed its "Best By" date. The animated sitcom may be a shell of its former self, but there's no denying that those early seasons remain some of the best comedy ever put to television. The most rewatchable episodes of "The Simpsons" all hail from between Seasons 3 and 8 where the show struck the perfect balance of humor, heart, and social commentary.

But beyond that, many of those classic episodes will make you nostalgic for another time. The morals and the jokes may be timeless, but many of them perfectly encapsulate what it was like to be alive in the '90s. Sometimes, that's done through well-aged pop culture references. Other times, the series reminds you of a bygone era when kids weren't glued to smartphones at all times.

Homer Simpson's backstory may have changed to where he was now a kid/teenager in the '90s. However, we'll always remember him as the hapless father just trying to hold things together during that era while occasionally hanging out with rock stars and athletes.