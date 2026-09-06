5 Classic Stephen King Movies That Are Unwatchable Today

Stephen King's work has inspired many masterpieces and even more big screen duds, but even his weakest adaptations have some defenders willing to fight in their corner. Today, we're looking at the ones which have become increasingly impossible to argue in favor of due to how badly they've aged. Some of these weren't all that great to begin with, so you can only imagine how painful they might be to sit through today.

These are our own personal preferences, but we've defined "classic" here to mean anything that was released prior to the 21st century, and not whether they are a classic in the cultural consciousness. The titles below are a mixed bag of badly judged, from mishandled adaptations of problematic source material, to initially beloved movies which have aged like milk, and multiple which feature some of the worst directing you'll see in your life. We do expect some controversy about a couple of titles with bigger fanbases than others being included here. However, if you watch them through the eyes of a viewer in 2026, you'll understand why we now consider them unwatchable as the absolute worst films made in King's name.

This isn't a ranking, with the following five films all listed in alphabetical order. If you're hungry to see a great Stephen King movie after this, we've also ranked his 15 best movies. Although, in a little spoiler for that list, our writers disagree about one film, which is either unwatchable or one of the greatest adaptations of his work. It all depends on who you believe!