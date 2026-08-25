5 Best Dolly Parton Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Dolly Parton, whose death was announced on August 25, 2026 after the "Queen of Country" suffered a series of health setbacks that year, was a woman of so, so, so many talents. She was funny, she was incredibly smart, she was a wildly generous philanthropist — through her Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provided books to 120 million children as of 2026 — and she was one of the greatest songwriters to ever live. She also, somehow, found time to become an accomplished actress. Frankly, it's easy to imagine that Parton simply had more hours in the day than the average persob. How else do you explain the legend that Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" in the same day?!

When it comes to Parton's on-screen performances, the singer-songwriter and heroine of children's literacy appeared in twelve feature films, not all of which were created equal (the Sylvester Stallone film "Rhinestone" that features Parton will not appear on this list, for example). Parton was also imitated but never truly matched — in a particularly funny bit on the canceled-too-soon comedy "Girls5Eva," Tina Fey "plays" Dolly Parton as Sara Bareilles' songwriter Dawn experiences hunger-induced hallucinations while trying to write a hit. All in all, she fully managed to make her mark as an actress and Hollywood figure.

Parton received an honorary Academy Award — specifically, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — in 2025 and was nominated twice for best original song (for the movies "9 to 5" and "Transamerica"), and she earned five Emmy nominations for variety and musical specials. So which of her projects should you revisit in the wake of her passing? Here are Dolly Parton's five best movies and TV shows, ranked ... and we're only including narrative work and not variety specials, which made up the bulk of Parton's time on-screen.