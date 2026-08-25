Dolly Parton, Beloved Movie Star And Country Music Icon, Dead At 80

Dolly Parton, a legendary country star who wrote thousands of songs throughout her decades-long career and appeared in a handful of beloved films and countless television shows, passed away on August 25, 2026. The star was 80 years old.

Parton's family broke the news on Instagram via Parton's official account. Her nephew said in a video, "My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next."

Seaver wasn't just Parton's beloved nephew; he worked closely with her throughout her life. "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," he continued. "As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it til now."

Parton recently suffered some health setbacks. In May of 2026, she revealed that she needed to cancel a Las Vegas residency due to issues related to kidney stones. "Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee," Parton joked (per Rolling Stone), displaying her signature wit. "But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple three years. And they're working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those."