Dolly Parton, Beloved Movie Star And Country Music Icon, Dead At 80
Dolly Parton, a legendary country star who wrote thousands of songs throughout her decades-long career and appeared in a handful of beloved films and countless television shows, passed away on August 25, 2026. The star was 80 years old.
Parton's family broke the news on Instagram via Parton's official account. Her nephew said in a video, "My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next."
Seaver wasn't just Parton's beloved nephew; he worked closely with her throughout her life. "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," he continued. "As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it til now."
Parton recently suffered some health setbacks. In May of 2026, she revealed that she needed to cancel a Las Vegas residency due to issues related to kidney stones. "Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee," Parton joked (per Rolling Stone), displaying her signature wit. "But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple three years. And they're working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those."
From music to movies, Dolly Parton conquered the entertainment industry
If you only know Dolly Parton from her country music career, that does make sense. The woman who, as legend tells it, wrote the number one hits "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" in the same 24-hour period — the first of which was famously covered by Whitney Houston, ensuring that it hit number one twice — wrote over 3,000 songs across a career that spanned a whopping 60 years, and thanks to her 11 Grammy wins and 50 studio albums (yes, you read that correctly), she earned her title as the "Queen of Country."
Beyond that, though, Parton also somehow found time to work as an actress ... and she was pretty damn good at it to boot. In 1956, she made her TV debut at just 10 years old on the variety program "Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour" and became a bonafide star thanks to "The Porter Wagoner Show." (Wagoner later sued Parton for $3 million over their business arrangements, causing a fallout that ultimately did help Parton launch her solo career.) After that? Parton hosted her own variety show, "Dolly!" (which ran from 1976 to 1977) and then embarked upon her film career in 1980 thanks to the empowering comedy "9 to 5," which co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Parton, naturally, also wrote the iconic theme song.
Parton also appeared in "Rhinestone," "Steel Magnolias," and "Straight Talk," just to name a few ... as well as musical specials like one she made for Christmas in 2020 that's available on Netflix. As if this wasn't all enough to establish Parton as one of the most compelling and versatile stars of her time, she was also one of the most generous philanthropists in recent memory.
Dolly Parton was one of the most generous superstars of all time
Something you absolutely must know about Dolly Parton, if you don't already, is that she spent her life and career giving enormous amounts of financial support to those in need. In the wake of the news of her passing, we have to celebrate her legacy ... and aside from her artistic achievements, her work with the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will define said legacy. The Dollywood Foundation, located in Tennessee (which is also where you can find Parton's iconic theme park of the same name), has been providing scholarships to students for years. The Imagination Library, which sent a free book to children every single month until they turned five and began in Sevier County, Tennessee before expanding nationwide, has helped over 120 million children gain access to reading materials as of 2026; despite some defunding efforts from state governments, the program is still going strong. (In July 2026, Parton thanked fellow country music star Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce for donating to the Imagination Library to celebrate their wedding.) Parton also wrote children's books, including "Coat of Many Colors."
Losing Parton at 80 years old feels ... unfair. Parton, who grew up in abject poverty — her father's struggles with illiteracy helped inspire her to create the Imagination Library, in fact — ultimately became one of the most successful and beloved icons in American history thanks to her drive, hard work, and immeasurable talent. In many ways, Parton was our fullest representation of the American dream, and though she leaves behind an incredibly rich legacy and body of work, it's still devastating to say goodbye to this funny, brilliant, larger-than-life figure whose sheer determination and grit made her into one of the biggest stars of all time.