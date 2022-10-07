Here's How The Simpsons Should Finally End

There's no denying that "The Simpsons" deserves its place among television's greatest series. The Guinness Book of Records has chronicled the show's long list of achievements and awards since it premiered in 1989, including marks for longest-running scripted series, most Emmy awards for an animated show, and most guest stars featured. Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall named it the best show ever in their book "TV: The Book," but in their effusive praise for the legendary series, they present what will be a problem when Matt Groening and the rest of "The Simpsons" creative team finally wrap up the saga of America's favorite yellow-skinned cartoon family.

"Summing up The Simpsons would be impossible," Seitz and Sepinwall wrote in an article published by Vulture. "The show has been on for far too long (so long that it now predates the existence of many of its viewers), done too many amazing things, and been through too many evolutions. That level of complexity has also created a storytelling environment that could bring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and the rest of Springfield to any of a seemingly infinite range of fates. But regardless of the path Groening and company choose to get there and whatever else happens along the roadside, Homer's death will be the only appropriate way to punctuate "The Simpsons."