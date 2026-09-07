5 Sci-Fi Movie Franchises That Should Have Ended In The 2000s

Once it became clear that Y2K wasn't going to destroy the world, the human race settled into exploring the first decade of the 21st century on its own terms. The 2000s were full of eventful developments, but for film geeks, it was an especially compelling era. There were many rewatchable movies from this decade, as well as many major tentpoles that became the biggest summer movies of the 2000s. Several of these productions belonged to the sci-fi genre, which flourished thanks to both advances in visual effects and a new generation of directors raised on the wonders of "Star Wars."

Titles like "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," "Avatar," and the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" trilogy are still reverberating throughout pop culture and drumming up new fans. However, not all was good for this genre. Looking back, some sci-fi brand names should've clearly stopped during this decade. These five sci-fi movie franchises that should've ended in the 2000s have become cautionary tales in the modern world. Some should've remained one-off movies that debuted in this decade. Others should've halted their followup efforts after their first failed 21st century sequel.

Whatever their woes, it's easy to look back and say that these five brand names needed to stop their creative machinations long before 2010 (the year we made contact) rolled around.