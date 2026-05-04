15 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The 2000s

Rebooting the "Oceans Eleven" series as a star-packed action-adventure saga seemed like a risky proposition from the outset. After all, the original film was synonymous with the Rat Pack and Las Vegas glamour. But Steven Soderbergh, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney managed to make the concept their own, adding a snarky razzle-dazzle to the whole affair and including a rotating cast of comic and character actors that keep the proceedings lively. While it's easy to fall in love with the films' two sequels, nothing beats the original for rewatchability. It's earned a berth on this list thanks to its quick wit and genuinely suspenseful heist plot. it definitely paid off with critics, landing an 83% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Danny Ocean (Clooney), freshly sprung from a four-year stint in the pen, immediately returns to his con man ways. He reconnects with his former partner Rusty Ryan (Pitt), and the two of them plot a heist that will disrupt the businesses of big-time casino owner Terry Benedict (Andy García). They turn to Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould) — Benedict's former business partner and an old friend — for the cash they need to complete an assault on three of Benedict's properties.

Tishkoff has been looking for an opportunity to claim revenge on Benedict for shoving him out of their shared casino business. Ryan and Ocean form a team and plan their heist, but for Danny the biggest obstacle to success is his ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts), who's currently dating Benedict.