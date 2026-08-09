All 4 Men In Black Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

What many may not have realized about "Men in Black" is that it proved comic book adaptations could be popular long before the rest of Hollywood caught on. Some folks may have never even known that it was based on such source material, but rest assured, the premise originally stems from Marvel Comics. And it's easy to see why it's become a full-fledged film franchise that's been running for several decades.

Mining comedy out of its simple odd couple situation, the grizzled, no-nonsense Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) takes Agent J (Will Smith) under his wing to show him that aliens have existed on Earth for a long time. Most aliens are just trying to make a living, and as is shown time and time again, some have more nefarious plans for the planet.

The dynamic between the two lends itself naturally to comedy, but between crude worm-like aliens who love coffee and talking alien pugs, there are plenty of visual gags in between to keep you entertained, too. Here are all of the Men in Black movies ranked from worst to best based on critical reviews and our own personal opinions. If nothing else, by the end of this article, you'll be humming that catchy theme song to yourself.