5 Best Henry Fonda Western Movies, Ranked

For decades, Henry Fonda was considered to be the ultimate American screen icon, an everyman who had as much warmth as he did a stealthy authority. But nowhere in his filmography was he best defined or subverted than in his Western roles, the strongest of which tested the limits of his persona. Fonda was seen by many as one of cinema's manifestations of America's idealized national character, and over the decades, he was often utilized in line with this; he took easily to playing strong heroes with a wealth of integrity.

To choose Fonda's five best Westerns, we went to Letterboxd and sorted his filmography by average rating on the site, removing any titles from other genres to whittle his oeuvre down to this definitive list. Once we narrowed down the selection, we threw cinephile consensus out of the window and ranked based on our own personal preferences.

It goes without saying that there are no bad movies on this list, but we may have ranked some films lower than you might expect, given their reputation. This is largely because we're assessing each movie in the wider context of Fonda's career, and in the process of revisiting these movies, found ourselves with a greater appreciation towards the titles, some of which offered new depth rather than playing into what was expected from his movie star persona.

Here are his five best regarded Westerns, ranked from our least-to-most favorite — it was a challenge to rank as they're all bangers, so please forgive us for starting out the gate hot with a controversial placement.