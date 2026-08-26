5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Best Medicine

There's a new medical series in town, and it's Fox's "Best Medicine" — which brings "The Good Wife" favorite Josh Charles on board as the titular Dr. Martin Best. ("Best Medicine" is adapted from a beloved medical comedy-drama, but put a pin in that; we will be discussing the inspiration shortly.) So what's the deal with "Best Medicine?"

Created by former "Sex and the City" writer Liz Tuccillo, "Best Medicine" features, again, Charles as the good Dr. Best, who leaves behind a successful medical career in Boston and opens a private practice in the small town of Port Wenn, Maine — a place with special significance, because a much younger Martin spent summers there as a child. Here's the thing about Dr. Martin Best: he's an amazing doctor, but his bedside manner, to put it lightly, stinks. This brusque, off-putting quality immediately rubs some Port Wenn dwellers, including local schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer), the wrong way. Still, Martin does his best, treating patients and getting used to the eccentric Maine hamlet ... despite a severe blood phobia induced by the tragic death of his sister years prior (which is what caused him to walk away from his job in Boston).

So what should you watch after "Best Medicine?" We went ahead and picked five comedy-dramas (or outright comedies with serious moments) that center around the medical profession, including the show that made "Best Medicine" possible. Here are five great shows to check out if you love "Best Medicine."