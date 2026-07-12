5 Sitcoms Way Better Than The Big Bang Theory

There's a long list of questionable things that many viewers ignore in "The Big Bang Theory," and as time goes on and society evolves, that list gets longer and longer. For example, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is the worst, and it's almost certainly because she was created and written almost exclusively by male writers. Including Penny, every major female character on the show is the love interest of one of the four main male characters. Those four main characters are almost all white men, and they are all heterosexual. "The Big Bang Theory" relies on what Pop Culture Detective dubbed "Adorkable Misogyny," which is the false idea that, if a man who is regularly demeaning, disregarding, and disrespecting women is "nerdy" and not "typically masculine," his behavior is funny and endearing instead of frustrating, harmful, creepy, and sexist.

Through 12 seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" writing and production teams were a staunch boy's club, with only a small number of women significantly credited throughout the show's bloated run. The only thing the addition of Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) to the main cast really accomplished was to provide, in combination with Penny, long-term love interests for three of the four main male characters, thus shielding them from scrutiny over constant, predatory behavior toward women they coveted and sought to objectify. Luckily, there are a lot of other sitcoms to watch that cover similar themes and styles of humor without sacrificing the complexity of their female characters or leaning into cringeworthy gags, as "The Big Bang Theory" did so unashamedly for so very long.