Scrubs Revival: Are J.D. And Elliot Still Together?

Contains spoilers for "Scrubs" Season 10 Episodes 1 & 2 — "My Return" and "My 2nd First Day"

Something funny happened with the Bill Lawrence sitcom "Scrubs" back in the day. In the eighth season of the series — which stars Zach Braff as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian — the series moved from its original home network of NBC to ABC and got slightly overhauled in the process; then, Season 9 closed out the series by introducing new characters in a strange attempt at a spin-off titled "Med School." The show was ultimately canceled, and now, it's back for Season 10 in 2026. So what's the status of J.D. and his on-again, off-again love and fellow physician Dr. Elliot Reid, played by the incredibly funny Sarah Chalke?

As J.D. returns to his professional home, Sacred Heart Hospital, to see a patient — even though he's now a "concierge doctor" — we learn that his marriage to Elliot "didn't make it," as he tells us. In fact, they went to couples' counseling, and the results are ... not great, based on their interactions in the Season 10 premiere! Still, there's obviously some sort of spark between them, and even though this is unconfirmed, they might have a kid together.

This whole thing is wildly complicated, though, because Season 9 of "Scrubs," according to an interview with Faison in The Hollywood Reporter a day before the premiere, won't be much of a consideration. Still, that's also the season where J.D. and Elliot are married and expecting a baby, so how is all of this going to work?

First, let's talk about the entire relationship history between J.D. and Elliot, because it's pretty extensive ... and then we can talk about where the revival might take the relationship between these two crazy kids next on "Scrubs."