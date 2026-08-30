5 Forgotten '80s Action Shows That Still Hold Up Today

The 1980s were full of TV shows that everyone needs to watch at least once, and screens big and small often intersected with varying success; this was an era that saw several hit 1980s movies turned into massive TV show flops. However, one genre managed to exist both in movies and on TV: the action genre.

The musclebound action heroes of the Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger variety ruled the roost in the theaters, and their lesser kin did the same on direct-to-video. Meanwhile, the small screen started attracting hard-fisted heroes with specialized gadgets and recurring villains. They might not have been quite as muscular as their cinematic counterparts, but they were equally lantern-jawed and ready to fight evil with a stiff right hook and a weaponized one-liner.

The 1980s gave us shows like "Knight Rider," "Airwolf," "MacGyver," "The Equalizer," "Magnum, P.I.," "The A-Team," and "Miami Vice." Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg. For every classic 1980s action series that everyone remembers even today, there was the B-roster of shows that were perfectly good and still hold up today, but that simply failed to capture the long-term attention they deserved for one reason or another. Today, we pay homage to these forgotten 1980s action shows by taking a look at five particularly worthy ones.