Why The End Of Oak Street Failed To Take Off At The Box Office

"The End of Oak Street," written, directed, and produced by David Robert Mitchell, is an absolute delight and scored a solid review right here at Looper ... but unfortunately, it drastically underperformed at the box office. So what happened here? Keep reading and watch the video above to find out.

First, what's the deal, generally, with "The End of Oak Street?" Mitchell's story centers around the seemingly happy Platt family, made up of dad Greg (Ewan McGregor), mom Denise (Anne Hathaway), daughter Aubrey (Maisy Stella), son Brian (Christian Convery), and their loyal but mischievous dog Starbuck. One night, after a wild storm, they leave their house and discover that their entire suburban neighborhood on the titular Oak Street is, basically, "Jurassic Park" — in that it's filled with hungry, fast, and wily dinosaurs.

Frankly, a movie where Anne Hathaway blasts a dino with a shotgun should be an immediate hit, and "The End of Oak Street" is legimately delightful. Why, then, did it flop at the box office? We think there are a few factors. Frankly, the biggest one is probably just competition. "The End of Oak Street" released on August 14, just weeks after "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" became the top-grossing movie of the year and Christopher Nolan's magnificent take on "The Odyssey" ruled the box office a few weeks before that. Both of those movies are still making a ton of money ... and they're also hogging IMAX screens, preventing an action flick like "The End of Oak Street" from being screened in its intended IMAX format. Thanks to these reasons — and some others we have yet to mention — "The End of Oak Street" only made about $21 million off a budget of $80-92 million, putting it in third place and officially making the film a flop.