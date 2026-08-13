The End Of Oak Street Review: Surprisingly Gruesome Summer Fun (With Dinosaurs)

I don't know what David Robert Mitchell was thinking when he pitched "The End of Oak Street," which he produced, wrote, and directed, to executives at Warner Bros. and other production companies like Bad Robot. Whatever he said to them apparently worked, and we got is one of the wildest summertime adventure movies I've ever seen — and this is coming from someone who saw Jordan Peele's "Nope" on opening day.

"The End of Oak Street" is a movie that throws almost everything conceivable at the wall to see what sticks, and somehow, with just a 99-minute runtime, it tells a story that's cohesive enough to work, mysterious enough to keep you intrigued, and deliriously fun enough to keep you engaged from beginning to end. Wisely, Mitchell puts most of the movie on the extraordinarily capable shoulders of Anne Hathaway, the Oscar winner who might pick up a second award for her incredible turn in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" and is phenomenal here as Denise Platt, a conflicted mother in an unhappy marriage writing a novel about leaving her husband Greg (Ewan McGregor) and kids Audrey and Brian (Maisy Stella and Christian Convery). (If I had a nickel for every time Hathaway screamed at her on-screen son during a moment of stress in 2026, I'd have two nickels, but it's weird that it happened twice.) As the Platts enjoy a normal summer in their unidentified suburb, they're shocked when said suburb is singled out by prehistoric plants, which turn a circular radius into a dinosaur-filled wilderness.

These dinosaurs range from "absolutely terrifying" to "relatively benign," and as far as the Platts are concerned, they're impossible to distinguish. Attempting to survive and occasionally looking for their family dog, Starbuck, the Platts arm themselves to the teeth ... and we meet these creatures.