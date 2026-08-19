Lucky Ending Explained: Who Has The Money?

Contains spoilers for "Lucky" Season 1, Episode 7 – "All Good Things"

Based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley, Apple TV's "Lucky" stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character. Lucky Armstrong is a young woman on the run after getting caught up in a bank robbery. However, it isn't just the FBI that's after her, which makes running even harder. She's juggling keeping her distance from Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor's Agent Rand, a federal agent she's worked with before, as well as Priscilla Matheson (Annette Bening) and Dutch (Clifton Collins Jr.), two people her father worked for. While working for them, Lucky's father John (Timothy Olyphant) skimmed money off the top to the tune of millions of dollars.

Dutch blames Priscilla for not realizing what John was doing, and he wants the money back. The thing is, this money has been sitting for years since John is in prison from a sting Lucky helped with, the one that originally put her in contact with Agent Rand. The show starts with Lucky and her husband Cary (Drew Starkey), who happens to be Priscilla's son, robbing the bank. Of course, it's not long before everything goes off the rails. While the money starts with Lucky and Cary, it goes on quite the journey throughout Apple TV's latest binge-worthy series. Who has the money in the end, and how many times does it change hands? Keep reading to find out.