Real People Who Were Worse Than Their Biopic Portrayed

The biopic is a favorite genre for filmmakers. It's certainly an intriguing one, capable of recounting the lives of some of history and pop culture's most memorable figures into a viewer-friendly medium, usually going from cradle to grave in around two hours. But as anyone who's watched more than a few major biopics can likely attest to, this style of film is nearly impossible to get perfect.

Biopics fall into all manner of pitfalls. The most major of these tends to be inaccuracy on the part of the filmmakers — some films blatantly disregard the truth or fudge it a bit, which is the result of condensing a person's life into just a few hours. Sometimes, the filmmakers have to make some stuff up to yoke a narrative to the subject's life — not everyone's story fits into a neat three-act structure without a little work. Regardless of the reason, the genre has an unavoidable penchant for inaccuracy.

Biopics, especially those about towering, complex historical figures, often ignore some of their subjects' most regrettable traits. Maybe it's because the filmmakers fear an audience won't root for someone who does bad things. Maybe there are some controversies that filmmakers just want to avoid stepping in. We're looking at some of the most well-known celebrities, criminals, and historical figures who were worse than their biopics make them look. And reader, beware — we'll be diving headfirst into spoilers for some of these films to fully cover exactly what happened in their lives.