Lanterns Leaves All The Critics Stunned In First Reactions

HBO's new series "Lanterns" is finally here, so what do critics have to say about the latest TV series under the DC Comics umbrella? You can watch our video above to find out.

With that said, critics pretty generally enjoyed "Lanterns," which is helmed by showrunner Chris Mundy and was created by Mundy alongside Tom King and Damon Lindelof. The series stars Aaron Pierre and "Friday Night Lights" alum Kyle Chandler as Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan, respectively, who team up to investigate a murder that unlocks a much larger mystery.

This superhero series is mostly super, according to critics, thanks to Pierre and Chandler specifically. As Alison Herman wrote for Variety, "This dual character study is where 'Lanterns' is at its best. Chandler and Pierre may be squarely in their comfort zones, but that also puts them in a position to succeed." At IndieWire, Ben Travers specifically praised veteran actor Chandler. "Hal is the irascible old-timer whose belittlement can be interpreted as tough love, so long as you believe he's one of the good guys," Travers declares. "How 'Lanterns' bucks and embraces that assumption at once, while savoring Chandler's wily persona, is one of its finest feats (as well as some of the Emmy-winning actor's finest work)."

Over at The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Feinberg compared "Lanterns" to "Reacher," a hit series on Amazon Prime Video. "HBO's 'Lanterns' has DC Comics roots and some moments of effects-driven superhero bombast," he began. "But, as adapted by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, what it feels like is a Jack Reacher story with Aaron Pierre as the swaggering, oversized outsider who strolls into a small Nebraska town, undermines law enforcement, beds random women and refuses to leave before unraveling a mid-level conspiracy."