The Major Marvel Netflix Character Cut From Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" features a bucketload of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, but one prominent figure from a Netflix-era Marvel series didn't make the cut. Looper's video above will explain just how the decision of cutting this particular character took place, and who it was going to be.

Though "Brand New Day" doesn't feature quite as many major characters as its 2021 predecessor, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the movie is still stacked with notable speaking roles in typical MCU style.

While Destin Daniel Cretton's 2026 movie tells a more streamlined story than "No Way Home" and its multiversal playground, "Brand New Day" still manages to sneak in villain cameos in numbers that you wouldn't believe before watching the movie. It features all sorts of MCU Easter eggs that both nod at the fandom and advance the story — if not this particular story, then ones in the MCU's future. Still, something always ends up on the cutting room floor, and in this particular case, it ended up being a fairly important character.