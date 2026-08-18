All 4 Hayden Panettiere Horror Movies Ranked

Actor Hayden Panettiere's death at age 36 is likely causing many of her fans to revisit her movie and TV roles in the upcoming days and weeks. This means that before long, fans who may chiefly know her from shows like "Nashville" and "Heroes" will find out that Panettiere also had a significant body of work in the horror genre. Over the years, the star appeared in no fewer than four horror movies, and as tends to be the case with this particular genre, the quality varies from project to project quite wildly.

A completionist will probably want to watch all four films, but in case you only want to focus on Panettiere's greatest hits, it's good to know in advance just what each and every one of these films has in store for the viewer. To help you with this, we've taken a look at all four Hayden Panettiere horror movies, and then ranked them from worst to best, based primarily on their Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer ratings.