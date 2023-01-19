Scream 6 Producer Kevin Williamson Originally Couldn't Find Hayden Panettiere To Cast Her

Fans of the "Scream" franchise are already excited about the return of a fan-favorite character to the Screamiverse for the upcoming "Scream 6." It's Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), last seen left for dead by the Ghostface killer in Wes Craven's 2011 "Scream 4."

The return of Kirby to the world of "Scream" might not have seemed like a likely scenario, given Panettiere's absence from film and television over the last several years. Her IMDb page shows her last credit was in 2018, and according to "Scream 6" producer Kevin Williamson, it's not just the screen that she has become scarce on. The actress herself was pretty challenging for the filmmakers to track down.

Williamson says that orchestrating the long-awaited return of Kirby Reed was more of a challenge than usual due to Panettiere having "disappeared" without even an agent in Hollywood (or anywhere else). Thankfully, they managed to track her down, but doing so wasn't without its challenges.