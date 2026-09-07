5 Best Western TV Shows You Can Only Stream On Paramount Plus

You simply cannot talk about modern Western shows — or, for that matter, Westerns you can find on Paramount+ — without addressing "Yellowstone," the proverbial elephant in the room. Created, of course, by Taylor Sheridan alongside John Linson, "Yellowstone" introduces audiences around the world to the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). As the proprietor and owner of Montana's largest cattle ranch in an area called Darby — which is bordered by Native American reservations and, you guessed it, Yellowstone Park — the widowed John also has to deal with his difficult and dramatic family.

So who's who in the Dutton clan? There's John's adopted son James Michael "Jamie" Dutton (Wes Bentley), a lawyer whose biological father is tertiary character Garrett Russell (Will Patton), John's domineering only daughter Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and his ethical-to-a-fault youngest son Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). (If you're a fan of the original series "Marshals," that show follows Kayce's story as he becomes a U.S. marshal.) This, by the way, only scratches the surface of the sprawling cast of "Yellowstone," which also includes actors like Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham, just to name a few.

If you're reading this, you're probably aware that, after it premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018, "Yellowstone" became one of the most popular Western TV shows of all time ... and inspired a ton of spin-offs, many of which are listed here. If you want to experience all five seasons for yourself, though, head to Paramount+ and relive "Yellowstone" in all its glory.