Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Surprise Avengers Cameo, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

When Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) needs some guidance on the unusual phrase "V-Maxx" in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," he turns to another New York superhero who is now part of The New Avengers. That person isn't necessarily, though, one of Spider-Man's best partners from the comics nor one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes he's teamed up with in his past three solo MCU films. Instead, he reaches out to Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), whose office is a steam bath. To talk to her, Spidey disrobes (save for that mask) and proceeds to inquire about that inexplicable phrase.

Thus, Spider-Man and a New Avenger member cross paths, providing connective tissue between "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and the most recent Phase Five MCU movies, namely "Thunderbolts*," which established Belova now living in New York City alongside her other New Avengers members. It also continued the trend of Belova interacting with New York superheroes after her meetup with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in "Hawkeye," while adding to her best and worst moments in the MCU so far.

Given that the last time audiences saw Belova was in the "Thunderbolts*" post-credits scene teeing up "Avengers: Doomsday," it's understandable to wonder what this "Brand New Day" cameo suggests for her future.