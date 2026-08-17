The Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer Makes A Huge Star Wars Question Even Stranger

There's a lot of Star Wars fan service in the new trailer for "Ahsoka" Season 2. B-wings and A-wings go up against squadrons of TIE fighters and bombers, with Star Destroyers and Mon Calamari cruisers trading blows in the background. Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is formally back in the Rebel (er, New Republic) fold. But for many, the most exciting bit of the trailer is the return of Hayden Christensen, once again playing the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker as a sort of spirit guide to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). It's a fun setup, but there's just one problem — a question sparked the moment Anakin popped up in Season 1, and which is only more bizarre now.

Why does Anakin spend so much time guiding Ahsoka, yet so little reaching out to his own children through the Force after his death?

In Season 1, this wasn't so much of an issue. Ahsoka only encountered Anakin in the World Between Worlds — a transdimensional realm out of space and time and rich in the Force. It made sense there that she could speak with her former master. And, since Luke and Leia never ventured into the World Between Worlds (as far as we know), it made sense why they didn't get the same chance. But in the new "Ahsoka" Season 2 trailer, we see Anakin speaking to her in both Clone Wars flashbacks and in what seems to be normal conversation during her exile on the planet Peridea. It's giving deadbeat dad, and while it certainly wouldn't be the first time, there's still something odd about it.