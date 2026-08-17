The Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer Makes A Huge Star Wars Question Even Stranger
There's a lot of Star Wars fan service in the new trailer for "Ahsoka" Season 2. B-wings and A-wings go up against squadrons of TIE fighters and bombers, with Star Destroyers and Mon Calamari cruisers trading blows in the background. Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is formally back in the Rebel (er, New Republic) fold. But for many, the most exciting bit of the trailer is the return of Hayden Christensen, once again playing the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker as a sort of spirit guide to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). It's a fun setup, but there's just one problem — a question sparked the moment Anakin popped up in Season 1, and which is only more bizarre now.
Why does Anakin spend so much time guiding Ahsoka, yet so little reaching out to his own children through the Force after his death?
In Season 1, this wasn't so much of an issue. Ahsoka only encountered Anakin in the World Between Worlds — a transdimensional realm out of space and time and rich in the Force. It made sense there that she could speak with her former master. And, since Luke and Leia never ventured into the World Between Worlds (as far as we know), it made sense why they didn't get the same chance. But in the new "Ahsoka" Season 2 trailer, we see Anakin speaking to her in both Clone Wars flashbacks and in what seems to be normal conversation during her exile on the planet Peridea. It's giving deadbeat dad, and while it certainly wouldn't be the first time, there's still something odd about it.
Anakin did reach out to Luke after his death, once
It certainly feels like Anakin is showing more love to his old padawan than to his children, but to his credit, he has appeared to Luke through the Force before. In the canonical novel "Shadow of the Sith," an older Luke goes out seeking secrets of the dark side, which eventually brings him to the hidden Sith world of Exegol via astral Force projection — sort of. While there, he faces off against a group of Sith wraiths. Because of the spiritual nature of the battle, presumably, Anakin asserts his own spirit into the fight, saving Luke in the process.
This is the same sort of rare Force scenario, like the World Between Worlds, where it makes sense to bring a little bit of connection between the living and the dead. But in the trailer for "Ahsoka" Season 2, it really looks like Anakin has more of a direct line to her. So was it always this easy for him to reach out? Did he just not do it more because, you know, Anakin turned to the dark side, and he still has a bit of the evil stinker in him?
Surely not, and in fact, the new season may have the answers. Peridea exists in a separate galaxy from the rest of Star Wars, and it is strong in the Force. Former Jedi Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson in Season 1 and Rory McCann in the new season, is seeking a form of ancient power, which Anakin discusses with Ahsoka in the trailer. Could this have something to do with his sudden ease of access to her? It seems likely, but we won't know for sure until "Ahsoka" Season 2 arrives on January 20, 2027.