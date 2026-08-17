The Last Movie Hayden Panettiere Was In Before She Died

Hayden Panettiere was a promising child star who became a world-famous icon in her teens, known to millions as cheerleader Claire Bennet on NBC's "Heroes." It was a breakthrough that catapulted her to many more beloved roles on screens big and small, such as the titular role in romcom "I Love You, Beth Cooper" and the fan favorite role of Kirby Reed, introduced in 2011's "Scream 4." Following the tragic and unexpected news of her death just days before her 37th birthday, first reported by ABC News on the evening of Sunday, August 16, fans are looking back through her filmography to revisit some of her finest moments, and they may be surprised to learn that she was the star of a psychological thriller released earlier this year.

Premiering on January 9, "Sleepwalker" starred Panettiere as Sarah Pangborn, a woman reeling from the loss of her young daughter Aimee (Corinne Sweeney) in a car accident, which left her abusive husband Michael (Justin Chatwin) in a coma. Back living with her overly eccentric mother Gloria (Beverley D'Angelo), she can't shake the thought that Michael is still watching and tormenting her, triggering her to the point that she starts having violent outbursts when sleepwalking. The lines between dream and reality grow blurred, and the movie intends to make you question whether this traumatized mother was responsible for the death of her daughter.

Released just a few months before the release of her candid memoir "This is Me: A Reckoning" in May, this meaty lead role sadly turned out to be her last; there were no projects filmed before her passing that are yet to be released.