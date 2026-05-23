The X-Men Storyline That Is Too Dark For A Live-Action MCU Adaptation

In the decades since their debut in 1963, the X-Men have evolved into powerful metaphors for marginalized groups facing bigotry and discrimination, and their most powerful stories are tinted with darkness. In "Days of Future Past," Kitty Pryde travels back in time to foil an assassination that will lead to mutantkind's extermination. Meanwhile, "God Loves, Man Kills" sees the X-Men unite with Magneto to stop televangelist William Stryker, who preaches for the destruction of mutants.

Impressively, these incredibly dark storylines have been adapted into some of the best X-Men movies ever made, albeit with some of the sharper edges sanded off (Stryker is not a televangelist in "X-Men 2: X-Men United," for example, but a U.S. Army Colonel). As the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to reboot the X-Men film franchise, one story is perhaps too dark to appear on the big screen: "Mutant Massacre."

Published in 1986, "Mutant Massacre" begins in "Uncanny X-Men" (vol. 1) #210. The mutant mercenaries known as the Marauders brutally attack the Morlocks, a mutant society living in Manhattan's subway tunnels. The X-Men stop the massacre, but at a great personal cost. With hundreds of innocent mutants slaughtered, villains driven away but not defeated, and X-Men who barely survive the experience, this grim story is probably not what most want out of an MCU X-Men movie.