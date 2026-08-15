VisionQuest Trailer Reveals First Look At Ultron's MCU Return [D23]

D23 has finally teased real answers to some questions we've been sitting on since Disney+ started streaming. In the final episodes of "WandaVision," it was revealed that Vision (Paul Bettany) wasn't dead after all, even after Thanos plucked that Infinity Stone from his forehead in "Avengers: Infinity War." Instead, he'd been resurrected as an entirely white, emotionless automaton whose primary mission was to eliminate Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson).

After attempting to execute this mission and an encounter with a manifestation of the classic and deeply emotional version of Vision, White Vision flew up into the sky for parts unknown. More than five years after the ending of "WandaVision" Episode 9 left this character's story on a cliffhanger, Vision's story is set to continue with "VisionQuest."

This Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe show is set to follow this new incarnation of Vision grappling with the memories and feelings of an identity that's technically foreign to him. Predictions for Marvel's "VisionQuest" series have proliferated around the internet as audiences eagerly await the return of Vision into live-action Marvel media. The show's use of characters like James Spader's Ultron — who will appear in the flesh in the show — has only heightened intrigue over what exactly "VisionQuest" will offer. Now, a glimpse of what this production will look like has arrived in the form of a proper trailer unveiled at D23.

Given that this is an MCU production, plenty is being left shrouded in mystery before the show's debut. Still, this trailer offers up plenty of tantalizing teases of how "VisionQuest" could upend viewer expectations and bring new perspectives to familiar MCU icons.