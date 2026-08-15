VisionQuest Trailer Reveals First Look At Ultron's MCU Return [D23]
D23 has finally teased real answers to some questions we've been sitting on since Disney+ started streaming. In the final episodes of "WandaVision," it was revealed that Vision (Paul Bettany) wasn't dead after all, even after Thanos plucked that Infinity Stone from his forehead in "Avengers: Infinity War." Instead, he'd been resurrected as an entirely white, emotionless automaton whose primary mission was to eliminate Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson).
After attempting to execute this mission and an encounter with a manifestation of the classic and deeply emotional version of Vision, White Vision flew up into the sky for parts unknown. More than five years after the ending of "WandaVision" Episode 9 left this character's story on a cliffhanger, Vision's story is set to continue with "VisionQuest."
This Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe show is set to follow this new incarnation of Vision grappling with the memories and feelings of an identity that's technically foreign to him. Predictions for Marvel's "VisionQuest" series have proliferated around the internet as audiences eagerly await the return of Vision into live-action Marvel media. The show's use of characters like James Spader's Ultron — who will appear in the flesh in the show — has only heightened intrigue over what exactly "VisionQuest" will offer. Now, a glimpse of what this production will look like has arrived in the form of a proper trailer unveiled at D23.
Given that this is an MCU production, plenty is being left shrouded in mystery before the show's debut. Still, this trailer offers up plenty of tantalizing teases of how "VisionQuest" could upend viewer expectations and bring new perspectives to familiar MCU icons.
What happens in the VisionQuest trailer?
One of the most memorable moments in "Elvis" comes when Colonel Tom Parker first learn that Elvis Presley is Caucasian and says, "He's ... white?" A similar response from MCU fans is bound to occur upon watching the D23 "VisionQuest" and seeing James Spader's Ultron, but now in human form. Utterances of "He's ... human?" are perfectly natural at such an unexpected sight. That's the kind of imagery populating the "VisionQuest" trailer, which is all about emphasizing a kooky atmosphere similar to previous MCU programs, such as the completely unhinged "WandaVision."
This trailer also gives viewers a glimpse at Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff, a grown-up version of one of Vision's kids from that earlier series. Not only does this bring a major comics superhero (Speed) to the MCU, but it also reaffirms that, like "WandaVision," "VisionQuest" will heavily revolve around parent/child dynamics. Speaking of evoking pre-existing MCU media, "VisionQuest" also makes it clear that White Vision coming to terms with Vision's pre-"Infinity War" exploits will be crucial to the show.
Eagle-eyed viewers may have also spotted Todd Stashwick's Paladin lurking around in some shots of the trailer, though good luck figuring out his role or other core details of the show. This trailer merely offers MCU fans a glimpse — but by no means a comprehensive gaze — of Vision's future. Finally out from behind a white veil of secrecy, courtesy of D23's big presentation, "VisionQuest" will premiere on Disney+ on October 14.