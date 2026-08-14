The Neo-Western TV Series That Everyone Gave Up On Too Soon

"Yellowstone" spawned its own television franchise with numerous spinoffs of varying quality. But if you ever feel the need to get out of the "Yellowstone" universe and explore a different kind of neo-Western, then you need to go back to a show that didn't get nearly enough love when it was first on the air — "Joe Pickett."

Of course, no one would blame you for having never heard of the critically acclaimed series. The first season aired on Spectrum Originals, a video-on-demand service owned by Charter Communications that came free of charge to all Spectrum TV cable subscribers. It was home to "L.A.'s Finest," a spinoff of the "Bad Boys" films that NBC originally passed on, as well as a revival season of the '90s sitcom "Mad About You." It wasn't exactly a notable place people turned to for entertainment, but luckily, Season 2 of "Joe Pickett" wound up on Paramount+ after Spectrum Originals inevitably went under.

So what is "Joe Pickett" about? It follows the titular Joe (Michael Dorman), who becomes the new game warden overseeing the area around Yellowstone National Park, but don't expect John Dutton (Kevin Costner) from "Yellowstone" to swing by for a cameo. Shortly thereafter, Joe discovers a dead body on his property and uncovers a conspiracy all linked to a supposedly extinct animal that could upend plans to build a pipeline. A murder mystery set in rural America makes for enticing TV, but it was cancelled after just two seasons, presumably because, again, no one really knew about it.