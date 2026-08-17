5 Best War Movies Set In Modern Times, Ranked

This article contains discussions of mental health and sexual assault.

War, if you ask some people, is inevitable; massive conflicts are always going to arise as long as humans have the world's steering wheel. Others would tell you that it's a pointless and violent endeavor that leads to ruin no matter what. No matter which side you fall on here, one thing is definitely true: war is cinematic.

There are, by a conservative estimate, one million movies about different events that occurred in World War II, the (obviously) major world conflict that took place from 1939 to 1945. There are also plenty of films about World War I earlier in the 20th century, war movies that take place in the 19th century, movies that take place during the Civil War, and films set during the American Revolution. So what about movies involving modern warfare?

Any film set in our contemporary world that centers around war is ... complicated. Not only are conflicts of this kind more political in nature these days but the technology has become quite advanced; gone are the muskets and trenches you see in movies about older wars. So which are the very best ones? We've tried to round up some acclaimed films about war set in our modern times