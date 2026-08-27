5 Best Medieval Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

We're rolling back the clock to the Middle Ages with five movies which deserve a much bigger cult following. These are all darker than your usual fantasy or historical drama set during the medieval period, which might be why they've had such a tough time finding an audience, with stories that reflect the brutal violence and horrifying folktales that illustrate the senseless barbarism of living during this time. You'll be glad you don't have access to a time machine after seeing these, but you will be glad you experienced them.

To determine what constitutes a movie nobody talks about anymore, we chose films on Letterboxd with under 50,000 logged views. The site has over 30 million registered users at the time of writing, so anything flying under that threshold could be considered. We browsed several master lists of movies set during the medieval period and sorted by average rating to narrow these down to five, with all selected titles having an average mark of 3.1 out of 5 or higher, to ensure a broad seal of approval from the dedicated few who have seen them.

There are plenty more excellent medieval movies we could have chosen from, but the five below are the ones we think are most deserving of a second look.