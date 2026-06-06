5 Best Time Travel Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Movies have the power to make us feel like time travelers, hurtling back and forth through periods we'd otherwise never get to experience for ourselves. Films which explore time travel make that feeling even more literal, designed to make us ask ourselves where we'd visit if we got the chance, whether we could stop disasters or even just change awkward moments from our lives for the better. Rather than coasting by on our nostalgia for bygone days, the best time travel movies look at the ways we've changed with the world around us, asking whether a small tweak to our lives here or there would be worth changing the bigger picture.

With so many masterpieces in this sci-fi subgenre, plenty of worthy movies have fallen through the cracks. We've selected five which deserve more recognition as the best examples of time travel stories, from underappreciated action blockbusters to coming-of-age romances and even mind-melting slasher movies. Our criteria was simple — these are the best movies which don't regularly appear on best time travel movie lists, despite warm critical receptions or high user ratings among the cinephile community on Letterboxd. Those who have seen them have given these movies their seal of approval, but now it's time to properly give them their flowers as some of the best time travel movies out there.

If this makes you hungry for more of the genre and you want to see where your favorites rank, then we've counted down the 54 best time travel movies of all time here. Just don't head over there before finding your new favorite movie here first.