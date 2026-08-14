5 Most Rewatchable Dark Fantasy Movies Of All Time
There's a fine line between fantasy and dark fantasy. While there's certainly overlap, traditionally, fantasy has very clear delineations between good and evil. There's generally a sense of wonder where the audience probably wishes they could exist in the world being presented. The same can't be said for dark fantasy, which usually incorporates elements of horror into the story. While fantasy relies on heroes, dark fantasy often places characters in situations they don't want to be in, and the audience waits on bated breath to see if they can make it out alive.
Plenty of dark fantasy may be too disturbing to watch more than once, but there are still films within this genre you'll want to revisit repeatedly. Perhaps there are scary monsters, but there are also worthwhile lessons about not allowing fear to get the better of you. And even though something seems terrifying at first, that doesn't mean there isn't fun to be had.
The most rewatchable dark fantasy movies find ways to incorporate humor and whimsy on top of all the gloom and mayhem. Don't worry; there's nothing wrong with you if you find comfort in the morbid and macabre.
Pan's Labyrinth
Guillermo del Toro is a master of horror and dark fantasy. His films are particularly interesting for the way monsters are often framed against real-world horrors involving ordinary men, and nowhere is that more on display than in "Pan's Labyrinth." It's one of the best dark fantasy films that are actually scary because the primary focus here is on a young girl, Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), who travels with her ailing, pregnant mother to live with her abusive stepfather, Captain Vidal (Sergi López).
In a movie with all sorts of creatures, none are as deplorable as Vidal, who's an oppressive fascist embodying every tenet of toxic masculinity. His clearest parallel when Ofelia begins exploring the underworld, believing she's a reincarnated princess, is the Pale Man (Doug Jones). This creature represents how those in power will hoard all the resources they can. The Pale Man eats from a table no one else has access to, but when Ofelia consumes two grapes, the Pale Man lashes out.
Of course, not every creature is as horrific as the Pale Man. Ofelia gets guided by a Faun (Jones) who operates in a morally neutral territory. He is neither good nor bad but operates on a more cosmic scale, giving Ofelia her hero's journey to test her if she's worthy or not. Del Toro crafts such a vibrant world where humanity is filled with all sorts of evil, and there's something much better waiting for Ofelia elsewhere.
Coraline
By virtue of being rated PG, "Coraline" never gets too terrifying compared to the other films on this list. All the same, it's one of a few PG films that could genuinely give you nightmares, especially once we reach the Other Mother (Teri Hatcher). Before then, the story follows Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning), who has just moved far away with her inattentive parents. Feeling bored, she discovers a new realm lurking inside her home that seems wonderful at first but harbors dark secrets.
"Coraline" makes for a great entry point for young kids who want to get more into dark fantasy and horror. For starters, Coraline is a perfectly relatable protagonist. Everyone can understand the idea of feeling bored beyond belief. We all wish for something extraordinary to happen in our lives and take us away from unbearable mundanity. Maybe we even resent our parents a bit for not playing with us all the time, even though they have to work.
But something being exciting initially doesn't always mean it's what's best. While this other dimension has entities that look like Coraline's mother and father, they're something else entirely. And they demand that Coraline sew buttons over her eyes to join them. There's a fantastic lesson in there about tackling life head-on rather than always trying to find an escape. And all of this is brought to life with vivid stop-motion animation, which gives the characters and landscapes an uncanny valley feel. Everything feels more alive than it might have in live action, and the story is all the richer for it.
Spirited Away
Like "Coraline," "Spirited Away" is another story of a young girl coming of age and using otherworldly creatures as metaphors. It also involves the girl, Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi/Daveigh Chase), moving to a new town, but needing to save her parents after they eat food not meant for them and turn into pigs as a result. Chihiro is forced to grow up sooner than she would've liked and takes a job at a bathhouse to get her parents back to normal and return home.
"Spirited Away" may be a children's film, but there are all sorts of haunting images. Chihiro's parents turning into pigs is some straight-up body horror, and the film introduces all sorts of fascinating creatures who represent the various paths Chihiro (and by extension, all of us) can take in life. Notably, there's No-Face (Akio Nakamura/Bob Bergen), who adopts the greed and/or isolation of anyone around him. He's a manifestation of how so many are willing to lose their own identities for the sake of getting ahead in life.
Chihiro meets many characters throughout her journey, and they often operate in shades of gray morally. For children watching, it shows how people may not actually be how they present themselves on the surface. And the original storyline of "Spirited Away" would've been over three hours long, so there could have been even more fantastical creatures for Chihiro to encounter on her journey had that vision been brought to the big screen.
Army of Darkness
It's understandable if the "Evil Dead" movies aren't everyone's cup of tea. Not only are they straight-up horror flicks, but they're pretty gruesome ones at that. There's a sadistic sense of humor throughout Sam Raimi's original trilogy, but there's also ample gore. If you like your horror with a healthy dose of comedy and dark fantasy thrown in, then "Army of Darkness" is everything you could want and more. Honestly, more horror franchises should be willing to take this big a swing with the third installment.
After surviving Deadites in "Evil Dead II," Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) gets transported to the Middle Ages and will have to acquire the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis to stop an army of the undead and get back to his time. There's some horror, but nothing on the level of the last film, which helps immensely with its rewatchability. More than anything, the film pivots hard into turning Ash into an action hero with quippy one-liners like "This ... is my boomstick" and "Groovy."
"Army of Darkness" knows precisely what it's trying to be, and everything from the slapstick comedy to the stop-motion skeleton army serves its gleefully ridiculous vision. As the title suggests, there's an element of darkness to the whole affair, but nothing that makes the film unbearable to watch. If anything, rewatching "Army of Darkness" will make you realize the "Evil Dead" franchise needs to liven up a bit and bring back this level of goofiness.
The Dark Crystal
A lot of dark fantasy movies will have a human protagonist to be our anchor into a more fantastical world filled with monsters and creatures. But "The Dark Crystal" is truly a wild swing because it discards the notion of humanity's importance. Instead, we're dropped into another planet filled with Gelflings, Skeksis, and urRu. All of this gets brought to life gloriously via puppeteer Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets.
Everything about "The Dark Crystal" has such a lived-in feeling. From the backgrounds to the environments, there's a tactile nature to everything, probably because the film was made during a time before CGI and green screens ruled everything in Hollywood. Watching "The Dark Crystal" these days isn't just about the story, which still holds up, but appreciating all of the human effort that went into making a singular vision come to reality.
There may not be any humans, but there's still a very human story at the heart of "The Dark Crystal." Through their greed and corruption, the Skeksis have stripped their world of natural resources, and the only way to restore balance is for Jen (Henson) and Kira (Kathryn Mullen) to repair the Dark Crystal. With so much wrong with the world, it can begin to feel like one person can't make much of a change. Despite its darkness, "The Dark Crystal" offers hope that a damaged world can still be healed if someone is brave enough to act.