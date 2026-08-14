5 Most Rewatchable Dark Fantasy Movies Of All Time

There's a fine line between fantasy and dark fantasy. While there's certainly overlap, traditionally, fantasy has very clear delineations between good and evil. There's generally a sense of wonder where the audience probably wishes they could exist in the world being presented. The same can't be said for dark fantasy, which usually incorporates elements of horror into the story. While fantasy relies on heroes, dark fantasy often places characters in situations they don't want to be in, and the audience waits on bated breath to see if they can make it out alive.

Plenty of dark fantasy may be too disturbing to watch more than once, but there are still films within this genre you'll want to revisit repeatedly. Perhaps there are scary monsters, but there are also worthwhile lessons about not allowing fear to get the better of you. And even though something seems terrifying at first, that doesn't mean there isn't fun to be had.

The most rewatchable dark fantasy movies find ways to incorporate humor and whimsy on top of all the gloom and mayhem. Don't worry; there's nothing wrong with you if you find comfort in the morbid and macabre.