The Only John Stewart Explainer You Need Before Lanterns

Green Lanterns have had a fairly bumpy ride when it comes to adaptations. The 2011 Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan is famously not great. Meanwhile, the DCU has had far more success with Nathan Fillion and his portrayal of Guy Gardner that began in "Superman." However, while Guy makes a good effort at showing what the Green Lantern power ring can do, his characterization is very firmly on the comedic side.

As such, it's high time for the DCU to introduce a more serious side of the Green Lanterns, given their power and importance within DC Comics. The history of the Green Lantern Corps is full of toil, turmoil, and extreme threats, which is easy for a casual fan to forget thanks to their colorful alien designs and the inherent space opera nature of many Green Lantern adventures.

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King set out to present them in a far more serious light with HBO's "Lanterns," and honestly? John Stewart, who you can learn more about in Looper's video above, is the perfect Lantern for that.