5 Family Guy Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today

"Family Guy" burst onto the scene to give "The Simpsons" a run for its money. While some episodes seemingly borrowed jokes and plots from its Fox predecessor, "Family Guy" quickly forged an identity all its own; it was a bit cruder than "The Simpsons" and relied heavily on cutaway gags featuring jokes unrelated to the episode's plot. "Family Guy" was canceled twice and returned from the dead, but it's still on all these years later. And it'll probably go on for eternity — again, just like "The Simpsons."

However, a problem emerges when a show relies heavily on shock humor and random gags. Not everything is going to age particularly well. Heck, some episodes and jokes were in incredibly poor taste at the time they aired. But as you go back to rewatch the show and relive plenty of great jokes, you're bound to come across some that leave a poor taste in your mouth.

These are five "Family Guy" episodes that are the most unwatchable today. You're best off skipping them on rewatches and wiping them from your memory, because there's little to salvage here.