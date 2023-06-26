Deleted Family Guy Scenes We'll Never Get To See On TV

Pushing the boundaries of what can be said on television has seemingly always been the goal of "Family Guy." Seth MacFarlane's adult animated sitcom has been on the air since 1999, quickly becoming a contentious alternative to similar Fox programs like "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill." Over 400 episodes and 20 seasons later, "Family Guy" maintains its reputation for cracking jokes that walk the fine line between appropriate and "I can't believe they said that."

Amid decades of telling distasteful, offensive, and sometimes repulsive jokes, Seth MacFarlane's celebrated program has forced us to rethink what deserves to be censored for television. However, there have been plenty of times when "Family Guy" went a little too far, causing someone along the line of network executives and censorship boards to say, "That's not okay."

Throughout the years, the show has had scenes cut and edited, lines rewritten, and a full episode completely banned. "Family Guy" has even survived being canceled — twice. Still, the show's writer's room never holds back and continues to deliver some of the most surprising jokes on television. If you want to discover some of the bits and scenes that were too much for general audiences, here is the list for you. The following jokes had to be cut and will likely never be shown on television again.