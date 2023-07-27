Friends: The Tragic Reason Behind Chandler's Season 7 Transformation Explained

The plotline of "Friends" Season 7, Episode 1 ("The One with Monica's Thunder") takes place directly after the events of the Season 6 finale ("The One with the Proposal"). After Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) proposes to Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), she's on a mission to celebrate her engagement.

It's an exciting time for these two unlucky-in-love individuals. However, if one were to watch the episodes back-to-back, the appearance of Chandler may be a bit jarring. Though he's wearing the same orange shirt from the proposal, he's drastically thinner in the Season 7 premiere. In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry explains that his drastic transformation was due to his longtime, near-fatal battle with addiction.

"You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season. When I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol; when I'm skinny, it's pills. When I have a goatee, it's lots of pills," he writes. On the proposal episodes, he recalls, "I'm wearing the same clothes in both, since it's supposed to be the same night, but I must have lost three and a half stone [50 pounds] in the off-season."