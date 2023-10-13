Friends: What Does 'You're My Lobster' Mean & Is It Based On Fact?

If you've heard the phrase, "You're my lobster," then you have Phoebe Buffay to thank! Lisa Kudrow's character delivers this iconic quote when describing the relationship between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), and fans have been thinking about it ever since.

In the context of "Friends," it refers to the supposed idea that lobsters mate for life, and though the two have an on-again, off-again romance, Ross and Rachel will ultimately end up together. Ultimately, this does happen when she gets off the plane in the huge finale to get back with him. The quote has gotten so popular that fans have used it on wedding invitations, t-shirts, and other merchandise.

Though it's nice to think that lobsters have soulmates, Phoebe's view on the creatures isn't actually accurate. In a 2008 article published by the New York Times, titled "Out of my Shell Over You," a funny anecdote is featured. A mother asks her daughter, "Is he your lobster?" referring to her relationship with her future husband. As touching as this sentiment is, the husband acknowledged that lobsters don't mate for life. Trevor Corson, the author of "The Secret Life of Lobsters," confirmed that, while lobsters are monogamous, these bonds only last for two weeks.