When Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Take Place In The Marvel Timeline?

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" covers a lot of ground in the life of Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We're talking several years — but in what year, exactly, does the movie take place? Going by the time jump mentioned in the "Brand New Day" synopsis – as well as Looper's Spider-Man recap ahead of "Brand New Day" — the answer is 2028.

No Way Home dropped in 2021 and takes place in the latter half of 2024 (or roughly nine months after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" going by the MCU Timeline). By the end, we know that Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) are heading to The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Meanwhile, the voluntarily forgotten Peter will focus on his Spider-Manning. The beginning of "Brand New Day" covers the entirety of the pair's studies, while showing Peter's growth as a popular New York City superhero.

While the movie avoids mentioning any distinct years, it offers enough context to back up the four-year time skip mentioned in the synopsis. Let's take a closer look at the evidence.