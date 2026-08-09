Could Lord Of The Rings' Gollum Appear In The Rings Of Power?

When anyone talks about Gollum these days, it's natural to think about Warner Bros.' upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum" film, which fits nicely between "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" on Tolkien's timeline. That means it's around three thousand years after the Second Age, which is when "The Lorrd of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes place. But the showrunners for Prime Video's tentpole Middle-earth show apparently want in on the Gollum action, too.

Despite the chronological challenges, when asked recently by Empire magazine if we could see a Gollum origin story in a future season of their show, co-showrunner Patrick McKay said, "We have lots of ideas for future seasons. Stay tuned, is all we'd say right now."

Despite its vague nature, McKay's remark caught like wildfire. Many of the comments on social media were negative and quick to point out that Gollum's origin was already in Peter Jackson's movies — in the part of Middle-earth history where they belong.

Strictly speaking, the unhappy fandom is right. Gollum's story takes place nowhere near the Second Age. The Prime Video show is following the creation of the One Ring and the other Rings of Power. We did some quick math, and in Tolkien's timeline, the One Ring (which will be forged in the upcoming Season 3) takes place 1,841 years before the end of the Second Age. Sméagol kills his friend and seizes the One Ring 2,463 years into the Third Age that follows. Add them together, and Sméagol doesn't really start his transition into Gollum until over 4,300 years after this point in the show.