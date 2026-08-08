5 Box Office Bombs From The '70s That Changed Hollywood Forever

Today, the 1970s are seen as a golden age for American cinema, with the 95 best '70s movies of all time epitomizing the kind of creativity and risk-taking that fueled this pivotal era in movie history. Filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, Elaine May, Steven Spielberg, Alan J. Pakula, and so many others came into their own in this pivotal decade and changed what movies could accomplish forever. Truly, the '70s were a glorious time to be both a film geek and filmmaker, with movie theaters playing everything from "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" to "What's Up, Doc?" to "The Sting."

But no decade of American cinema is devoid of box office flops, not even one full of so many seminal works like the 1970s. Even as motion pictures like "The Godfather" and "Star Wars" shattered box office records, there were still major theatrical duds offering up ominous ripple effects for the entire film industry. Five especially notable box office bombs from the '70s changed Hollywood forever, inflicting wounds on the larger film industry that would be felt for years to come.

Whether it was suggesting a genre had become old hat, inspiring financial difficulties at a studio, or grinding a director's career to a halt (among many other possible negative outcomes), these five box office bombs turned Hollywood upside down in an otherwise prosperous decade for the industry.